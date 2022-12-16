White Crowned Parrot Greeted the Birders

My last photo walk of our trip started at 5:30 a.m. and took me (along with 2 guides) on a very hilly road inland from the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. It was such fun seeing birds like this that I've only seen in captivity, along with two kinds of toucans, and several other ones I'd never seen (and in some cases, never heard of) before. One more day and we start the journey home to freezing cold weather in Chicago.

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's macaws! Much appreciated.