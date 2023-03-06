Previous
Arches Everywhere in the Siena Cathedral by taffy
Arches Everywhere in the Siena Cathedral

The Duomo in Siena was one of the most beautiful buildings I've seen from the outside, and one of the more complex I've seen inside. Columns of stripes, impressive arches, beautiful domes, elaborate flooring - everywhere we looked was amazing.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Jeremy Cross ace
Stunning
March 8th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Wow!
March 8th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
That is very impressive.
March 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov, and capture to this architectural delight!
March 8th, 2023  
Cathy
Wow! A lot of thought in the planning and building of this masterpiece.
March 8th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Amazing architecture
March 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous shot and pov
March 8th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Fantastic shot!
March 8th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning PoV and capture
March 8th, 2023  
Leli ace
Wow stunning shot. I never cease to marvel at how these people managed to build these grand structures.
March 8th, 2023  
Mona ace
This is amazing, and although I really, really love your choice of black and white, I would love to see the blue behind the stars, that I remember so well.
March 8th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Oh wow! And favourite. Great pov and the B&W helps 'see' the complexity of it.
March 8th, 2023  
