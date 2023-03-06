Sign up
Photo 2966
Arches Everywhere in the Siena Cathedral
The Duomo in Siena was one of the most beautiful buildings I've seen from the outside, and one of the more complex I've seen inside. Columns of stripes, impressive arches, beautiful domes, elaborate flooring - everywhere we looked was amazing.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
12
5
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4086
photos
392
followers
164
following
Views
16
Comments
12
Fav's
5
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th March 2023 7:34am
Tags
b&w
,
cathedral
,
italy
,
architecture
,
siena
,
ter-italy
Jeremy Cross
ace
Stunning
March 8th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Wow!
March 8th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
That is very impressive.
March 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov, and capture to this architectural delight!
March 8th, 2023
Cathy
Wow! A lot of thought in the planning and building of this masterpiece.
March 8th, 2023
bkb in the city
Amazing architecture
March 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous shot and pov
March 8th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
Fantastic shot!
March 8th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Stunning PoV and capture
March 8th, 2023
Leli
ace
Wow stunning shot. I never cease to marvel at how these people managed to build these grand structures.
March 8th, 2023
Mona
ace
This is amazing, and although I really, really love your choice of black and white, I would love to see the blue behind the stars, that I remember so well.
March 8th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Oh wow! And favourite. Great pov and the B&W helps 'see' the complexity of it.
March 8th, 2023
