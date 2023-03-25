Previous
Some Flowers by taffy
Photo 2975

Some Flowers

A change of pace as I rarely post flowers. In our photo color/print class, the focus this past week has been on orange -- we'll print our images for critique in class tomorrow.
Thanks for your kind comments on last night's nightscape.
Taffy

taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
