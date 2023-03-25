Sign up
Photo 2975
Some Flowers
A change of pace as I rarely post flowers. In our photo color/print class, the focus this past week has been on orange -- we'll print our images for critique in class tomorrow.
Thanks for your kind comments on last night's nightscape.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4096
photos
387
followers
163
following
815% complete
View this month »
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
25th March 2023 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
bokeh
