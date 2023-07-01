Previous
I'm So Graceful by taffy
Photo 3005

I'm So Graceful

We're in La Jolla, CA for my niece's wedding and it's a wonderful place for walking along the ocean. The pelicans are particularly amusing and provide a lot of photo ops.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Welcome to California! I know right where you are, and isn't it a magical location! Enjoy it for me; we drive down there any chance we get! Have a wonderful 4th!
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise