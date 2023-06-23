Sign up
Previous
Photo 3004
Alien Attempts to Communicate
I love how irises have such personality. It's alien look just popped for me (or perhaps I've been watching too much Star Trek).
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
1
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4124
photos
372
followers
160
following
823% complete
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
23rd June 2023 10:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
alien
,
wild_iris
Mark Prince
ace
Could be a Disney character.
The War of the Flowers !
June 25th, 2023
The War of the Flowers !