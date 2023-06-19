Iris is Standing Tall

Using the same technique as yesterday's columbine (thank you so much for all the supportive comments and favs!).

For those interested, I printed a photo of an iris that I had run through several steps in Topaz Impression and taped it to a foam board (be sure to print on a matte paper, not glossy).

Then, I placed the printed image behind the iris using a Wimberley PP-200 Plamp II and ground stake to hold it in place. Then, with the camera on a tripod, I set up the shot. It's a bit time consuming and awkward when being eaten by mosquitoes, but worth it in the end if what you want is to isolate your subject from background that is distracting.

The background image was about 8 inches behind the bud.

Processing the final image was the same as I'd use for any of them - using LR and PS.

Thanks again for all those kind remarks -- I hope you get a chance to try something like this! It works with all kind of image backgrounds you can create!