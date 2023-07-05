Sign up
Look! Our Bills are Scoopers!
I was fascinated watching these two, using their lower bill's as a scooper. Never had seen this behavior before!
We've made it back to the island after a stop in Chicago and are settling in for the rest of the season. Always a good feeling!
5th July 2023
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st July 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
california
,
pelicans
,
la_jolla
Danette Thompson
ace
They are so fascinating
July 9th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very interesting!
July 9th, 2023
