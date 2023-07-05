Previous
Look! Our Bills are Scoopers! by taffy
Photo 3008

Look! Our Bills are Scoopers!

I was fascinated watching these two, using their lower bill's as a scooper. Never had seen this behavior before!
We've made it back to the island after a stop in Chicago and are settling in for the rest of the season. Always a good feeling!
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Danette Thompson ace
They are so fascinating
July 9th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Very interesting!
July 9th, 2023  
