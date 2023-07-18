Previous
Twins in the Flower Box by taffy
Photo 3009

Twins in the Flower Box

Taken on our deck as I am in hopefully the last few days of covid, so spending time on my own at home here. Having avoided it til now, I was so surprised to have picked it up - but hopefully will be rid of symptoms soon.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
824% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely shot; hope you feel better soon
July 19th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️👌
July 19th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Pretty! Good luck
July 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise