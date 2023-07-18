Sign up
Previous
Photo 3009
Twins in the Flower Box
Taken on our deck as I am in hopefully the last few days of covid, so spending time on my own at home here. Having avoided it til now, I was so surprised to have picked it up - but hopefully will be rid of symptoms soon.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
3
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4130
photos
370
followers
160
following
824% complete
amyK
ace
Lovely shot; hope you feel better soon
July 19th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️👌
July 19th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Pretty! Good luck
July 19th, 2023
