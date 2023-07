Snuggled into its Pollen Bed

I watched this bee cover itself in pollen and then -- sort of like a dog -- turn in circles as if creating its perfect bed. I admit, I've not seen a charming bee before!

Covid is playing out as I'd been told by my doctor -- no longer contagious, improving daily, strength coming back, but a lingering and very annoying cough. Thank you for all your kind well-wishes!