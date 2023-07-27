Sign up
Photo 3011
Just Trying to Blend In
This was a very tiny fly, and it actually posed for me when I was trying to get a clear macro image.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
nature
,
fly
,
camouflage
