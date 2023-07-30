Previous
Huge Ball in the Sky by taffy
Photo 3012

Huge Ball in the Sky

Sunset with absolutely no clouds, but likely still haze from the Canada fires. A red ball, setting in the western sky.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Taffy

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Taffy, this is friekin' AWESOME BABY!!!! Yessssssss!!
July 31st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Amazing color- while the smoke is not as visible- my lungs still tell me there's a lot of stuff in the air. The picture does seem to confirm that, but with all that nature talk put aside, this is a beautiful shot!
July 31st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!! No fun for folks breathing! Finally coverted to mirrorless (Z8), wish me luck.
July 31st, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautifully captured
July 31st, 2023  
Dianne
Even though it’s so terrible about the fires, this is a beautifully captured image.
July 31st, 2023  
