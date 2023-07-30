Sign up
Photo 3012
Huge Ball in the Sky
Sunset with absolutely no clouds, but likely still haze from the Canada fires. A red ball, setting in the western sky.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
5
8
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
8
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
30th July 2023 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beaver_island
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Taffy, this is friekin' AWESOME BABY!!!! Yessssssss!!
July 31st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Amazing color- while the smoke is not as visible- my lungs still tell me there's a lot of stuff in the air. The picture does seem to confirm that, but with all that nature talk put aside, this is a beautiful shot!
July 31st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!! No fun for folks breathing! Finally coverted to mirrorless (Z8), wish me luck.
July 31st, 2023
*lynn
ace
beautifully captured
July 31st, 2023
Dianne
Even though it’s so terrible about the fires, this is a beautifully captured image.
July 31st, 2023
