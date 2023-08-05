Previous
Did You SEE That? I Scared the Bee! by taffy
Photo 3013

Did You SEE That? I Scared the Bee!

The hummingbird and the bee were vying for the feeder. The hummingbird chased it away and turned to me as if to see if I'd noticed how well she'd done!
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise