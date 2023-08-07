Sign up
Photo 3014
Sunset Does Not Disappoint!
Tonight's sunset was just classic. Beautiful red orb lit up the sky.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
beaver_island_sunset
