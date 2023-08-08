Sign up
Photo 3015
Four Phases of the Dahlia
The dahlias I planted are just starting to bloom, and will likely be at their height while we are off-island. Here at least I can see what's ahead for all the buds. They were supposed to be lavender in color...hmmm...not exactly as planned!
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Taffy
Allison Williams
ace
Perfection!
August 10th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautifully edited
August 10th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
So lovely...Great petal details and colors
August 10th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful flowers and capture.
August 10th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Not lavender but beautiful
August 10th, 2023
