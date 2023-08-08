Previous
Four Phases of the Dahlia by taffy
Photo 3015

Four Phases of the Dahlia

The dahlias I planted are just starting to bloom, and will likely be at their height while we are off-island. Here at least I can see what's ahead for all the buds. They were supposed to be lavender in color...hmmm...not exactly as planned!
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Perfection!
August 10th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautifully edited
August 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
So lovely...Great petal details and colors
August 10th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful flowers and capture.
August 10th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Not lavender but beautiful
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise