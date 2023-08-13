Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3017
Children at Play on a Warm Summer Night
An image from my photowalk with
@jyokota
-- this one taken in Millennium Park at the Crown Fountains. There were crowds of children playing in the water all having so much fun creating memories on the warm summer night.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4138
photos
367
followers
160
following
826% complete
View this month »
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th August 2023 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
playing
,
chicago
,
crown_fountain
Kathy
ace
Such cool fountains. This night shot is very good.
August 15th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Spectacular photo.
August 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close