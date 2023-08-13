Previous
Children at Play on a Warm Summer Night by taffy
Children at Play on a Warm Summer Night

An image from my photowalk with @jyokota -- this one taken in Millennium Park at the Crown Fountains. There were crowds of children playing in the water all having so much fun creating memories on the warm summer night.
Kathy ace
Such cool fountains. This night shot is very good.
August 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Spectacular photo.
August 15th, 2023  
