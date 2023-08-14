Sign up
Previous
Photo 3018
Shoe Relaxes in the Sunshine
At an outdoor concert in Chicago's Millennium Park, a guy had each of his shoes holding a thermos, but this one had so much personality with its sunglasses and drink at hand!
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
5
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4139
photos
367
followers
160
following
826% complete
View this month »
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th August 2023 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shoe
Helen Jane
ace
well why wouldn't you put your flask in your shoe? it seems the perfect fit. A fun way to capture personality in inanimate objects.
August 16th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
LOL! Shoeless in Chicago!
August 16th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice find and capture :)
August 16th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Fun Ad for Adidas 👌❤️
August 16th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
LOL - such a well prepared shoe...
August 16th, 2023
