Previous
Shoe Relaxes in the Sunshine by taffy
Photo 3018

Shoe Relaxes in the Sunshine

At an outdoor concert in Chicago's Millennium Park, a guy had each of his shoes holding a thermos, but this one had so much personality with its sunglasses and drink at hand!
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
well why wouldn't you put your flask in your shoe? it seems the perfect fit. A fun way to capture personality in inanimate objects.
August 16th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
LOL! Shoeless in Chicago!
August 16th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nice find and capture :)
August 16th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Fun Ad for Adidas 👌❤️
August 16th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
LOL - such a well prepared shoe...
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise