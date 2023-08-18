Sign up
Photo 3019
Turtle vs Hare Come to Mind?
Great fun photographing with
@jyokota
at Chicago's Air & Water Show. While the "classic" shots are of showy Thunderbirds racing across the skies, I thought this image was one of the most fun scenes I captured.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
airplane
,
sailboat
,
sailing
,
chicago
,
lake_michigan
,
air&watershow
Judith Johnson
ace
Incredible!
August 19th, 2023
