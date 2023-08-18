Previous
Turtle vs Hare Come to Mind? by taffy
Turtle vs Hare Come to Mind?

Great fun photographing with @jyokota at Chicago's Air & Water Show. While the "classic" shots are of showy Thunderbirds racing across the skies, I thought this image was one of the most fun scenes I captured.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Incredible!
August 19th, 2023  
