Photo 3020
Climbing High
It was so impressive to see these jets climb in unison, defying gravity, remaining in formation, leaving the thick plumes that trace their flight.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
3
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4141
photos
367
followers
160
following
827% complete
3020
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
18th August 2023 8:58am
Tags
b&w
,
chicago
,
jets
,
air&watershow2023
eDorre
ace
Cool!
August 22nd, 2023
Graeme Stevens
Love this, an easy fav
August 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, great shot Taffy.
August 22nd, 2023
