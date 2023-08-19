Previous
Climbing High by taffy
Photo 3020

Climbing High

It was so impressive to see these jets climb in unison, defying gravity, remaining in formation, leaving the thick plumes that trace their flight.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
827% complete

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Cool!
August 22nd, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Love this, an easy fav
August 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, great shot Taffy.
August 22nd, 2023  
