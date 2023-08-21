Sign up
Photo 3021
Dahlia Bud with its Family
Dahlias are such showy flowers -- and such fun to photograph.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
2
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st August 2023 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
dahlia
Mark
ace
Very nice. Great shot, Taffy
August 23rd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Gorgeous!
August 23rd, 2023
