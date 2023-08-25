Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3022
Frog Friends, or More than Friends?
A couple of frogs looked quite content hanging out on this log over Peter's Pond, down the road from us on Bonners Landing.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
8
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4143
photos
367
followers
160
following
827% complete
View this month »
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
25th August 2023 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
frog
,
couple
,
beaver_island
Corinne C
ace
It looks like more than friends to me :-) Fabulous!
August 26th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Wow, well spotted. I like the object with the moss - looks like the frogs are sitting on a person's head.
August 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Super nature shot :)...Great composition, focus
August 26th, 2023
George
ace
Terrific capture.
August 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
l which ever they look content
August 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful image ! - beautifully captured -focus dof and bokeh, fav
August 26th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they were certain you couldn't see them lol
August 26th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
They are super - love their colouring.
August 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close