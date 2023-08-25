Previous
Frog Friends, or More than Friends? by taffy
Frog Friends, or More than Friends?

A couple of frogs looked quite content hanging out on this log over Peter's Pond, down the road from us on Bonners Landing.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Corinne C
It looks like more than friends to me :-) Fabulous!
August 26th, 2023  
Kathy
Wow, well spotted. I like the object with the moss - looks like the frogs are sitting on a person's head.
August 26th, 2023  
gloria jones
Super nature shot :)...Great composition, focus
August 26th, 2023  
George
Terrific capture.
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
l which ever they look content
August 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Delightful image ! - beautifully captured -focus dof and bokeh, fav
August 26th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
they were certain you couldn't see them lol
August 26th, 2023  
Rob Z
They are super - love their colouring.
August 26th, 2023  
