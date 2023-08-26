Sign up
Photo 3023
Serenity in the Garden
This is Buddy Buddha. He helps me with my workouts. "Stay centered, like me" he always implies in his silent stare.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4144
photos
368
followers
161
following
828% complete
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
Views
0
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
26th August 2023 12:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
buddha
,
garden
