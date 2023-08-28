Sign up
Photo 3024
Bonners Landing Sunset
The large red-orange ball put in another appearance. Caught as the sun set over High Island -- about 4 miles from Beaver Island as the crow flies (or the ship sails, or the kayaker kayaks). Used my 150-600mm at full zoom to capture the scene.
28th August 2023
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4145
photos
367
followers
161
following
828% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
26th August 2023 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
sunset
,
beaverisland
,
looks like mars
Rob Z
ace
Another fabulous capture - I love the cloud layers in the red ball!
August 29th, 2023
CC Folk
ace
Oh La La!!! Fav
August 29th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
superb as always
August 29th, 2023
