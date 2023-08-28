Previous
Bonners Landing Sunset by taffy
Photo 3024

Bonners Landing Sunset

The large red-orange ball put in another appearance. Caught as the sun set over High Island -- about 4 miles from Beaver Island as the crow flies (or the ship sails, or the kayaker kayaks). Used my 150-600mm at full zoom to capture the scene.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Taffy

Rob Z ace
Another fabulous capture - I love the cloud layers in the red ball!
August 29th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Oh La La!!! Fav
August 29th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
superb as always
August 29th, 2023  
