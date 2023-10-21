Previous
Ready for Morning Cappadocia Hike by taffy
Ready for Morning Cappadocia Hike

The morning of our hike in "Luv Valley" began with misty layers and balloons overhead. A dramatic start to a lovely hike.
21st October 2023

Taffy

Christopher Cox
This is great. I love the layers in the background and the silhouettes in the foreground
November 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C
Wonderful silhouettes
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful silhouettes - quite sinister against the landscape and morning mist ! fav
November 2nd, 2023  
