Previous
Photo 3055
Ready for Morning Cappadocia Hike
The morning of our hike in "Luv Valley" began with misty layers and balloons overhead. A dramatic start to a lovely hike.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
3
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4176
photos
364
followers
161
following
836% complete
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
20th October 2023 8:58am
Tags
b&w
,
silhouettes
,
cappadocia
,
hot_air_balloon
,
ter-turkey
Christopher Cox
ace
This is great. I love the layers in the background and the silhouettes in the foreground
November 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful silhouettes
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful silhouettes - quite sinister against the landscape and morning mist ! fav
November 2nd, 2023
