Isn't This a Little Close?

While we never got our balloon ride, we did see a lot of them. This was one of several who were on training flights (no people except the pilot). We were hiking below in a valley called Baglidere Vadisi, when this one appeared almost directly above us, so close we could hear the blower that heats the air and keeps the balloon aloft (somehow, magically).

Our trip has come to an end and I'm back in Chicago, but will continue posting Turkey photos for the near future, I'm sure.