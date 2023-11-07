Previous
Chicago Sunset, Not Too Shabby by taffy
Photo 3056

Chicago Sunset, Not Too Shabby

The sky put on quite a show tonight, both east and west.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Za-za! Beautiful
November 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow what an amazing sky. fav.
November 7th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
It's so vibrant and wide spread. Fabulous.
November 7th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Fairly decent sunset there
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise