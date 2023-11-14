Lone Cypress during the Blue Hour

I just returned from a 6 day trip with @jyokota to the cypress tree areas along the border of east Texas and western Louisiana. It's an area filled with lakes, swamps, and the ubiquitous cypress trees -- absolutely beautiful! Though we had literally less than 5 minutes of sun the entire time so couldn't get any of the classic sun/mist shots. I learned a lot including how to use a tripod for long exposure while in a kayak (tripod is in the water). I learned HOW to do it, but not necessarily how to do it successfully unless success means I didn't lose my gear!