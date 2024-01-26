Previous
Thrasher at Work Constructing Next

A curved-bill thrasher is building a nest in a cactus next to the patio. I was excited to catch him flying among the cactus' pads (not sure what they are actually called). I'm hoping the nest ends up with eggs and chicks by early spring!
Taffy

Brigette ace
i like all the grey brown muted tones here with the lovely textures across the scene
January 28th, 2024  
