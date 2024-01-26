Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3072
Thrasher at Work Constructing Next
A curved-bill thrasher is building a nest in a cactus next to the patio. I was excited to catch him flying among the cactus' pads (not sure what they are actually called). I'm hoping the nest ends up with eggs and chicks by early spring!
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4193
photos
364
followers
159
following
841% complete
View this month »
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th January 2024 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cactus
,
arizona
,
tucson
,
thrasher
,
bif
,
next-building
,
bird-in-fight
Brigette
ace
i like all the grey brown muted tones here with the lovely textures across the scene
January 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close