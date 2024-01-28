Previous
Cacti School Meets in a Great Setting by taffy
Cacti School Meets in a Great Setting

I loved how these saguaro cacti seemed to be in a multi-grade setting, with their instructor animatedly sharing important information.
Taken in Sabino Canyon in Tucson, AZ
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Annie D ace
I love your analogy....it does look like an instructor and class.
January 30th, 2024  
