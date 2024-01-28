Sign up
Previous
Photo 3073
Cacti School Meets in a Great Setting
I loved how these saguaro cacti seemed to be in a multi-grade setting, with their instructor animatedly sharing important information.
Taken in Sabino Canyon in Tucson, AZ
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4194
photos
363
followers
159
following
841% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th January 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
saguaro
,
canyon
,
sabino_canyon
,
tucson_arizona
,
high_desert
Annie D
ace
I love your analogy....it does look like an instructor and class.
January 30th, 2024
