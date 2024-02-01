Previous
Hi From A Jolly Green Giant by taffy
Photo 3075

Hi From A Jolly Green Giant

@jyokota is visiting as well as another photography friend not on 365. Within hours of their arrival, we were in Sabino Canyon, walking among the wonderful Saguaro Cacti. This one seemed to be watching us closely.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture :)
February 2nd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous plant!
February 2nd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love this!
February 2nd, 2024  
