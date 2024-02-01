Sign up
Photo 3075
Hi From A Jolly Green Giant
@jyokota
is visiting as well as another photography friend not on 365. Within hours of their arrival, we were in Sabino Canyon, walking among the wonderful Saguaro Cacti. This one seemed to be watching us closely.
1st February 2024
Taffy
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
cacti
saguaro
sabino_canyon
tucson_arizona
gloria jones
Great find and capture :)
February 2nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
Fabulous plant!
February 2nd, 2024
eDorre
Love this!
February 2nd, 2024
