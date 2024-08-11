Big Dipper Observes Aurora Borealis

A text last night notifying me the northern lights were possible and a quick trip down to the beach.

SO worth it. I was able to photograph these for over a half-hour and finally was just too tired and had to go to sleep. I suspect if I'd been with others, I'd have stayed a lot longer!

This is the Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, over Beaver Island, with Big Dipper watching over it (upper left corner). Three images combined to form a square pano (the images were quite close to one another but I wanted to get both the Dipper and the shoreline and couldn't fit it in with the 20mm). Can't wait to process the rest!



