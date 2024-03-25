Previous
Waiting for the sun by tiaj1402
Waiting for the sun

I saw this on my lunchtime walk and had to wait until a large, slow moving delivery truck had driven past before I could take my shot! It was the colours that caught my eye!
Still practicing the manual focus with the lensbaby.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Denise Norden
Love this capture and presentation
March 25th, 2024  
