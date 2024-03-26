Previous
Blossom, blur and bokeh by tiaj1402
263 / 365

Blossom, blur and bokeh

An early morning walk through Greenwich Park on my way to work.
I took quite a few different shots in the park but none of them had the focus in the right place! This was one of the better ones.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blossom.
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
March 26th, 2024  
