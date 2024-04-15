Sign up
283 / 365
Buttercup and blur
Manual focusing is not my strong point so hoping to get some practice in using my lensbaby.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th April 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lensbaby
,
sol45
Susan Wakely
ace
This has a nice soft focus.
April 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice selective focus achieved
April 16th, 2024
