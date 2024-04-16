Previous
A moment of calm by tiaj1402
284 / 365

A moment of calm

It was a day of all weathers today! We had everything bar snow! Hail stones, thunder, lightening, rain, sunshine and the ever-present wind! I was lucky with the timing of my lunchtime walk.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Lovely sweet spot!
April 16th, 2024  
