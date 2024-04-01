Previous
Legographer by tiaj1402
Legographer

This is Geraldine and she will helping me with this month's single subject theme She is due to be joined shortly by 1 or 2 more budding lego photographers. She likes photographing plants and flowers.

1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Tia

Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
11% complete

Diana ace
such a cute legographer!
April 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fun. Other Lego family are here on 365.
April 3rd, 2024  
