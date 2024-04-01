Sign up
Legographer
This is Geraldine and she will helping me with this month's single subject theme She is due to be joined shortly by 1 or 2 more budding lego photographers. She likes photographing plants and flowers.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
313
photos
33
followers
24
following
3
2
Themes and Whatnots
NIKON D5600
1st April 2024 9:01am
geraldine
legographer
30-shots2024
Diana
ace
such a cute legographer!
April 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun. Other Lego family are here on 365.
April 3rd, 2024
