Moss appreciation by tiaj1402
Moss appreciation

I think Geraldine might be in the market for a macro lens!
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Diana ace
I love your little legotographer between all those green tones and great dof.
April 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
In amongst the low lying forest.
April 3rd, 2024  
