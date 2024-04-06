Previous
Mundane utensils by tiaj1402
45 / 365

Mundane utensils

Iris was rather taken with the reflections on the hob and the shadows on the wall. As her jumper was the same colour as the wooden upstand, she agreed to be converted!
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
This is awesome - so many reflections. A must fav.
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise