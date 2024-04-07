Previous
Goggles and giggles by tiaj1402
46 / 365

Goggles and giggles

Since no photography of any kind is allowed on the poolside, the girls had to make do with the changing cubicle after my swim. I think Iris and Ivy were interested in the water droplets but it seems Geraldine had other ideas!
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Tia

12% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Brilliant , achieved a great composition swimmingly
April 8th, 2024  
