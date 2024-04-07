Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
Goggles and giggles
Since no photography of any kind is allowed on the poolside, the girls had to make do with the changing cubicle after my swim. I think Iris and Ivy were interested in the water droplets but it seems Geraldine had other ideas!
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Whatnots
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th April 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
,
ivy
,
geraldine
,
legographer
,
30-shots2024
JackieR
ace
Brilliant , achieved a great composition swimmingly
April 8th, 2024
