Previous
47 / 365
Meg and the wood pile
Meg is the latest recruit and is modelled on me (complete with hearing aid) as suggested by my daughter and son-in-law who both got into adult lego kits during lockdown. I prefer odd numbers so am actively recruiting a male legographer!
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
323
photos
33
followers
24
following
12% complete
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
273
44
45
274
275
46
47
276
Views
5
Themes and Whatnots
NIKON D5600
8th April 2024 12:28pm
meg
,
legographer
,
30-shots2024
