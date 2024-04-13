Previous
The puzzle pages by tiaj1402
52 / 365

The puzzle pages

Meg's nephew Harry is paying a visit and shares Meg's love of Sudoku. He bought her a gift of a little red hat which she is not sure about but is trying it out!
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I like how they are helping in everyday life.
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise