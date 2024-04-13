Sign up
The puzzle pages
Meg's nephew Harry is paying a visit and shares Meg's love of Sudoku. He bought her a gift of a little red hat which she is not sure about but is trying it out!
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Tia
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Album
Themes and Whatnots
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th April 2024 3:58pm
Tags
meg
harry
30-shots2024
legographers
Susan Wakely
ace
I like how they are helping in everyday life.
April 14th, 2024
