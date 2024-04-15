Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Among the rocks
Meg has long admired my rock collection!
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
2
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
338
photos
33
followers
23
following
14% complete
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
280
52
281
53
282
54
283
284
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Whatnots
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th April 2024 12:32pm
Exif
Privacy
Public
Tags
30-shots2024
JackieR
ace
I like your rock collection too
April 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
She has a fine eye.
April 16th, 2024
