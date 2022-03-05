Sign up
Photo 1065
You see a pig, right?
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
6
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2041
photos
114
followers
115
following
292% complete
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2022 3:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
coastline
,
barbados
JackieR
ace
Oh yes!! I do. Fabulous seascape
March 12th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Oink oink.
March 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh yes snorkeling in the surf !! ,
March 12th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Is the pig in danger of drowning or is it safely playing with the waves?
March 12th, 2022
Sh
Looks like East coast Barbados. I hope you are not referring the the one in the blue shirt ! 😉
March 12th, 2022
Babs
ace
Oh yes I see it. ha ha well spotted.
March 12th, 2022
