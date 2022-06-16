Sign up
Photo 1177
Surprise performance
I had just arrived at Grand Central station to catch my train home, when I heard loud music, and found this performance by the cast of Lord of the Dance which is currently showing in Birmingham. It was great.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2215
photos
113
followers
114
following
Tags
dance
,
birmingham
,
performance
,
riverdance
Margaret Brown
ace
Oh well worth watching! Lovely capture
June 16th, 2022
