Surprise performance by tinley23
Surprise performance

I had just arrived at Grand Central station to catch my train home, when I heard loud music, and found this performance by the cast of Lord of the Dance which is currently showing in Birmingham. It was great.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Margaret Brown ace
Oh well worth watching! Lovely capture
June 16th, 2022  
