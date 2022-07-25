Sign up
Photo 1206
Bullring Bull
All dressed up for the Commonwealth Games
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
birmingham
,
bull
,
games
,
bullring
,
commonwealth
JackieR
ace
Love the poster in the background as well as your bull!!
July 29th, 2022
