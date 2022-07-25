Previous
Bullring Bull by tinley23
Photo 1206

Bullring Bull

All dressed up for the Commonwealth Games
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Lesley

ace
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Love the poster in the background as well as your bull!!
July 29th, 2022  
