Photo 1233
Hairy beast
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2329
photos
114
followers
110
following
View this month »
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1227
1228
1229
570
1230
1231
1232
1233
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2022 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Judith Johnson
Great close-up!
August 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A fine capture of the nostrils and whiskers.
August 29th, 2022
