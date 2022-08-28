Sign up
Photo 1240
The gang
All of us on holiday in Keswick. Only my youngest and her partner were missing as they were in the US. What a great week, and so nice to get all the grandchildren together, especially as they live at opposite ends of England and can’t meet up often.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2347
photos
115
followers
110
following
340% complete
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1240
1241
163
362
1242
1243
363
364
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
family
,
keswick
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice to see the dogs are part of the gang too Lesley
September 4th, 2022
Lesley
ace
@phil_howcroft
Absolutely!
September 4th, 2022
