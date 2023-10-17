Sign up
Photo 1621
Photo 1621
Architecture
We’ve walked past here numerous times but had never before noticed the interesting basket-weave design of the building on the left.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
buildings
,
birmingham
,
architecture
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks like a HSBC logo in the top corner, nice photo Lesley , faved
October 19th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great shot, Lesley! I like how you captured the designs and shapes under the blue sky! Fav
October 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful composition showing the various building architectures
October 19th, 2023
