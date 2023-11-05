Previous
French cuisine by tinley23
French cuisine

…in honour of Ratatouille, which we watched for the first time today. Made by our daughter who is on a mission to make us watch all the animated movies we may come across on our next visit to Florida.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Lesley

Diana ace
Oh how fabulous, what a great movie that is! I love the escargot :-)
November 5th, 2023  
