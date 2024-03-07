Previous
Rosie by tinley23
Rosie

Shattered after spending most of the day on the Greyhound Trust stand at Crufts.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, love the wavy ears!
March 8th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Great shot
March 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Well done Rosie. Lovely capture.
March 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Just watching Crufts now. A friend always goes with her dachshunds. Good work Rosie.
March 8th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
Well done, Rosie!!
March 8th, 2024  
