Previous
St Patrick’s Day by tinley23
Photo 1771

St Patrick’s Day

A happy, colourful day in Birmingham today as the St Patrick’s Day parade has returned after a five year absence. The rain stopped, the sun came out, and everyone had a lovely time.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
485% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Festive and so colorful.
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise