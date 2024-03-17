Sign up
Previous
Photo 1771
St Patrick’s Day
A happy, colourful day in Birmingham today as the St Patrick’s Day parade has returned after a five year absence. The rain stopped, the sun came out, and everyone had a lovely time.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
birmingham
,
parade
,
people-29
KV
ace
Festive and so colorful.
March 17th, 2024
